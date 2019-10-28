A veteran hopes for the safe return of his pitbull service dog, family’s golden retriever

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Hawaii Island family is hoping for the safe return of two of their dogs. One of them is a formally trained service dog to a former marine.
Lauren Supnet says the two dogs — a golden retriever named Lula and a black pitbull named Crow — escaped through a hole in the fence of their home on Kulaimano Road Saturday morning.
The family frantically searched their neighborhood but found no signs of the dogs.
Both are important members of the family, especially to 71-year-old veteran Sam Supnet, who relies on Crow for his therapy and companionship.
“He’s helped me keep my composure when I get excited, helps me shake off depression when we’re alone... He’s like a third son,” Sam said.
“They say you know animals are probably the best thing for an individual with post traumatic stress. And they’ve been a good part of my life keeping me stable (and) keeping me company, of course,” he added.
Family members invested much effort and worked with a professional trainer to get crow formally trained as a service dog.
“It’s really sad,” Sam’s wife Rosemary Supnet said. “We know their personalities and they’ve become part of our families.”
The family is offering a cash reward for the safe return of their dogs. Anyone who may see Crow or Lula is asked to call 808-557-7353.
“Our life is not the same without these dogs and we need them back,” Lauren Supnet said. “My three year old daughter just keeps waiting by the window waiting for them to come home.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.