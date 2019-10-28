TMT official makes direct plea to move project forward as protests continue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Thirty Meter Telescope official is making a direct plea to state leaders and the public to move the project forward as protests continue into their third month.
In a letter to the editor posted in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Gordon Squires, the TMT vice president of external relations, called on leaders to “find a way to facilitate dialog about these issues and to find a way forward for all.”
Squires reiterated the arguments for the project, including the 10-year process officials went through, incorporating cultural concerns and contributing millions of dollars to educational programs.
He also said TMT still believes in its dream to come to Hawaii “with a vision to become a key contributor to Hawaii’s future through astronomy, scientific discovery, economic impact and education.”
Meanwhile, protesters continue to stand their ground, saying the TMT project will desecrate Mauna Kea’s sacred summit.
They have been able to block construction since July 15.
