Spectrum confirms islandwide phone, Internet, TV outage on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Spectrum has confirmed there’s an islandwide phone, Internet and TV outage on Kauai.
According to Spectrum, a third-party carrier’s network fiber was damaged.
"Our engineering team has engaged that carrier and is working with them to restore service as quickly as possible,” officials said Monday, in a statement. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service.”
Many residents have been sending messages to Hawaii News Now, saying the entire island has been without Internet, phone and TV services since Sunday night.
No further details have been provided.
This story will be updated.
