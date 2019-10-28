Police arrest more than 15 for trying to block convoy of equipment for wind farm project

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least 16 people were arrested late Sunday into early Monday in an attempt to block a convoy of heavy equipment for a wind farm project on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Honolulu police records.
Many of the arrests — starting around 11:20 p.m. Sunday — were made in Kalaeloa, where the turbine towers and blades are currently stored.
The new arrests are in addition to the more than 100 arrests made over the past few weeks in Kalaeloa and Kahuku. Police said some protesters attached themselves with PVC pipes and handcuffs.
Officials with the AES Na Pua Makani wind farm said last week that despite the arrests, the project and transport of massive turbine parts from Kalaeloa to Kahuku are still on track.
Overnight road closures are expected to continue nightly through Friday morning.
