New Foodland Farms in Pearl City to celebrate grand opening this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newest Foodland Farms location in Pearl City is celebrating its grand opening this week Wednesday.
The newest location will be at the Pearl City Gateway Center on Kuala Street — the former location of Babies "R" Us.
The 45,000-square-foot store will feature hot and cold bars, and okazuya and burrito stations.
Meanwhile, the old Foodland in Pearl City has closed.
Foodland said employees at that location will be transferred to the new Foodland Farms. The company is also looking for candidates for various positions.
