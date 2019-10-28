Monarchs capture first ever state girls volleyball title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Damien Monarchs capped a dream season with a Division II girls state volleyball title in straight sets over Waimea on Saturday night at the Neal S Blaisdell arena.
After losing their season opener, the Monarchs rallied off 16 consecutive wins to capture the state crown, their first in school history.
Monarch’s Rayne Pactol led the way hammering down a match-high 10 kills with a .345 hitting percentage to lead Damien.
The Monarchs completed the sweep with scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-14.
Del “Kaulana” Kalulu-Sugoi, of Damien was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
Milan Ah Yat, University LaboratoryHeavenly “Lala” Campbell, DamienElla Connor, Seabury HallBraeanna Moises, WaimeaRayne Pactol, DamienAiyani Park, DamienRaelee Samio, Waimea made up the All-Tournament Division II team.
