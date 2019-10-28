Large, long-period swell to bring dangerously large surf to north, west shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large, long-period northwest swell continues to steadily rise and is expected to bring surf to near warning levels on Monday.
A high surf advisory is currently in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Molokai, for north-facing shores of Maui and the Big Island, the National Weather Service said.
Surf is expected to build to 18 to 24 feet along most north and west shores, forecasters said.
The swell is forecast to slowly subside through the end of the week, likely dropping below advisory levels sometime Wednesday.
Forecasters say beachgoers should be aware of strong breaking waves, dangerous shore break and strong longshore and rip currents.
