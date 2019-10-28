Kamehameha comes from behind to down Punahou, for 22nd-state title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha Warriors are champions once again.
After dropping the first set 25-21 to Punahou (13-3), Kamehameha (15-2) rallied to win the next three consecutive sets 25-21,25-16, 25-21, en-route to their 22nd Division I girls volleyball state title.
Keonilei Akana put away 22 kills to give Kamehameha the edge when they needed it most.
The Division I title game matched up the season’s best two teams from the start as both the Buff and Blue and Warriors dominated the field on their way to the title game.
Punahou hit .225 (15 kills against six errors on 40 swings) in the set, while the Warriors hit .167 (14 kills against seven errors on 42 swings).
Keonilei Akana of Kamehameha was named the Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
