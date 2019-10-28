HNN Forecast: Halloween week slower winds

Pumpkin spice and everything nice. Hard to believe it is the end of October and Halloween is just around the corner.
The trade winds are beginning to fade.
Trade winds will weaken tonight allowing clouds and showers to develop over island interiors during the afternoons followed by clearing at night. A passing trough aloft may lead to some heavier afternoon showersA front will pass to our north bringing down our winds this week. from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a drier regime Friday into next weekend. A weak cold front will approach Kauai around Sunday night or Monday.
Let’s talk surf: The current large long-period northwest swell will begin to slowly subside Tuesday, falling below advisory levels Wednesday evening. A slightly smaller, long-period northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, bringing another possible advisory level event. A slight uptick is expected along east facing shores over the next few days as a small mid-period northeast swell fills in. South facing shores should see a few small background swells during the second half of the week.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
