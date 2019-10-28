Hele mai with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

Social media influencers and comedians Pashyn Santos and Zavier Cummings are known for their wacky, off-the-cuff antics, so Talk Story host McKenna Maduli brought them along to Hele Gas for a spontaneous, unscripted and hilarious skit with Hele Gas customers.
In today’s episode, the trio caught up with Nicky and convinced her to perform an impromptu hula to win a free Hele Gas card. To find out when and where Talk Story will be giving away free gas again, courtesy of Hele Gas, check @TalkStoryNow.
About Hele: In Hawaiian, Hele literally means to go, move or come. To our brand, it means that and more. It represents our vision for a more contemporary and relevant gas station. It represents our commitment to quickness and convenience. Hele is the way we do things. We’re here to help you Hele on.
About Kama’aina Rewards: Save 15 cents per gallon on all grades of fuel with your registered Kama’aina Rewards card. Discount available Saturdays and Sundays only. Kama’aina Rewards card must be REGISTERED to receive discount. Kama’aina Rewards card and registration is FREE. To register your Kama’aina Rewards card, visit kamaainarewards.com/login/register or call 1-866-270-0610. Discount is for limited time only and can end at anytime. Discount only available at these PARTICIPATING Kama’aina Rewards locations. go to kamaainarewards.com/promotions/15-cpg-weekend-gas-discount/ for more information.
For more information: helegas.com, facebook.com/HeleGas, parhawaii.com.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.