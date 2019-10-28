Hele mai with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli

About Kama’aina Rewards: Save 15 cents per gallon on all grades of fuel with your registered Kama’aina Rewards card. Discount available Saturdays and Sundays only. Kama’aina Rewards card must be REGISTERED to receive discount. Kama’aina Rewards card and registration is FREE. To register your Kama’aina Rewards card, visit kamaainarewards.com/login/register or call 1-866-270-0610. Discount is for limited time only and can end at anytime. Discount only available at these PARTICIPATING Kama’aina Rewards locations. go to kamaainarewards.com/promotions/15-cpg-weekend-gas-discount/ for more information.