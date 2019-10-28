City councilwoman formally announces run for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine has decided to enter the race for Honolulu mayor in 2020.
Pine made the formal announcement on Monday.
“I am running for mayor to change the way Honolulu is led,” Pine said, in a statement. “There are things happening right now that are forcing families to leave our beautiful home. New leadership is necessary to shift Honolulu’s path. Change starts now.”
Former Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive director Keith Amemiya is also running for the city’s top office.
And former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa may also join the race for Honolulu mayor.
Meanwhile, current Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he’s “seriously looking at running for governor” in the next election come 2022.
Caldwell was first elected in 2012 and has served two terms as Honolulu mayor.
