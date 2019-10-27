18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing Uber driver’s car

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of driving away with an Uber driver’s vehicle.
According to police records, the 36-year-old Uber driver was driving Valerie Rain and a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night.
The driver pulled over at a gas station in Kalihi to buy some cigarettes, when Rain allegedly drove off in the vehicle.
Police were called and later tracked down Rain on Pua Lane in Kalihi.
She was arrested and booked for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
No other details on the incident were available.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.