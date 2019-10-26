Trade winds start the new week before taking an extended break

Trade winds will strengthen a bit Sunday but will start backing off gradually through Tuesday, with showers mostly for the usual windward and mauka areas. As we head into the middle of the week, high pressure to the northeast of the islands will lift northward, resulting in lighter winds and possible land and sea breezes, so expect the chance of nighttime windward showers, and afternoon leeward showers. Some of the computer forecast models are pointing to heavier showers during the middle of the week, but we’re not quite certain about that yet.
Surf’s up Sunday, with a high surf advisory taking effect for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui. Surf will rise steadily through the day Sunday and peak Monday, with some of the higher wave run-ups expected Monday night as the peaking swell coincides with the high tide. A small craft advisory also remains posted coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island for strong winds and high seas.
