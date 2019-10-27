1 dead, 2 others injured in early-morning Central Oahu crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -One man is dead and two others were injured following an early-morning fiery crash in Central Oahu.
Two men in their early 20s were last listed in serious condition. A 32-year-old man who police say was a passenger was taken to Wahiawa General Hospital in Critical Condition where he later died.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Police temporarily closed off the H-2 freeway in both directions near the Leilehua off ramp.
According to police, all three were heading north in an SUV when the vehicle went off the road and hit the center guard rail.
The SUV flipped multiple times before coming to a stop in the inner left southbound lane. Police say all 3 inside were ejected from the vehicle onto the road.
Witness Tony Fontillas was heading to work when he came across the gruesome scene.
“I went over to the right lane and slowed down, and (I) see all of the debris on the ground. And then on the left hand lane, right in the middle of the lane, I see a person lying down in a puddle of blood,” Fontillas said.
He recalled seeing another victim laying motionless on the road just a few feet away.
After the crash, the SUV burst into flames as emergency crews responded.
Two men, ages 22 and 23, survived. Police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors.
The man who died has not yet been publicly identified.
Southbound lanes of the freeway were opened by 6:45 a.m., but northbound lanes remained closed until just before 10 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 41st traffic fatality of the year compared to 54 this same last year.
This story may be updated.
