OIA Kings crowned on championship night at Aloha Stadium
Bulldogs captured their third OIA Championship in school history. (Source: ScoringLive)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 26, 2019 at 7:42 PM HST - Updated October 26 at 7:54 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kaimuki Bulldogs took home their third OIA championship in school history with a 27-24 victory over the Roosevelt Roughriders.

Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Maiava led the way with 181 passing yards and three touchdowns, as Kaimuki avenged a 2018 title game loss to the Roughriders and all but secured the number one seed ahead of the state tournament.

Scores will be updated throughout the evening.

#3 Mililani (8-3-0)

#4 Kahuku (7-3-0)

#8 Leilehua (9-1-0) 7

#10 Moanalua (9-1-0) 14

Kaimuki (9-2-1) 27

Roosevelt (9-1-1) 24

#7 Lahainaluna (8-1-0)

Maui (1-7-0)

Kealakehe (6-4-0)

Waiakea (0-10-0)

#12 Kapaa (6-1-0)

Kauai (1-5-0)

Kau (3-4-0)

Kohala (2-6-0)

