OIA Kings crowned on championship night at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kaimuki Bulldogs took home their third OIA championship in school history with a 27-24 victory over the Roosevelt Roughriders.
Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Maiava led the way with 181 passing yards and three touchdowns, as Kaimuki avenged a 2018 title game loss to the Roughriders and all but secured the number one seed ahead of the state tournament.
Scores will be updated throughout the evening.
#3 Mililani (8-3-0)
#4 Kahuku (7-3-0)
#8 Leilehua (9-1-0) 7
#10 Moanalua (9-1-0) 14
Kaimuki (9-2-1) 27
Roosevelt (9-1-1) 24
#7 Lahainaluna (8-1-0)
Maui (1-7-0)
Kealakehe (6-4-0)
Waiakea (0-10-0)
#12 Kapaa (6-1-0)
Kauai (1-5-0)
Kau (3-4-0)
Kohala (2-6-0)
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.