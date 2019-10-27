Kaimiloa Elementary teacher honored as Teacher of the Year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Congratulations are in order for the 2020 Teacher of the Year, CC Chung.
She’s a technology integration coach at Kaimiloa Elementary in Ewa Beach.
After just six years in Hawaii’s public school system, Chung won the top honor and was among 15 finalists in the running of highly respected teachers from across the state.
Each year, the DOE recognizes a teacher who goes above and beyond to ensure student success and well being.
The ceremony announcing her as the winner took place at Washington Place Friday.
“The magic of being a classroom teacher is that we get to see a spark, the fun parts and the celebration, but we get to see the really hard parts that many people don’t see. Those times we need to appreciate those hard moments,” Chung said.
Chung drove off in her brand new Kia Niro as a part of the prize, along with a $500 gas credit.
In December, she will go on to represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year Program in Washington D.C.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.