Forecast: Trade winds start the new week, along with a big northwest swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen a bit Sunday but will start backing off gradually through Tuesday, with showers mostly for the usual windward and mauka areas. As we head into the middle of the week, high pressure to the northeast of the islands will lift northward, resulting in lighter winds and possible land and sea breezes, so expect the chance of nighttime windward showers, and afternoon leeward showers. Some of the computer forecast models are pointing to heavier showers during the middle of the week, but we’re not quite certain about that yet.