Big advisory-level surf expected to rise on most north, west shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-lasting northwest swell is expected to push surf into advisory levels for most north and west-facing shores around the state to start the week.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
Forecasters expect surf to steadily rise to 10 to 15 feet Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf will rise to 18 to 24 feet on Monday.
West shores of Oahu and Molokai are forecast to rise to 8 to 12 feet Sunday, and 12 to 18 feet Monday.
Wave heights are expected to hold through Tuesday before steadily declining below advisory levels Wednesday morning.
Surf could peak close to warning levels Monday or Monday night, with some localized impacts due to wave-run ups, as the swell may peak along with a high tide Monday evening.
Beach goers and coastal residents can expect strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will swimming difficult and dangerous.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.