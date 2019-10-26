Union for deputy sheriffs stationed at Mauna Kea file grievance over pay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The union for deputy sheriffs stationed at Mauna Kea as the TMT protest drags on have filed a grievance claiming the law enforcement officers are being underpaid.
The grievance is the second in as many weeks.
About 50 deputy sheriffs have been assigned multi-day, extended shifts ― with fewer days off in between. The union says the Department of Public Safety has been computing the overtime incorrectly ― and not paying them what they are due.
“This is a law enforcement situation they are assigned to do,” said Randy Perreira, HGEA executive director. “And for us then, it’s just a question of making sure that they are treated fairly and compensated fairly for everything that they are doing.”
The union has also filed a grievance over the Public Safety Department managers refusing to provide deputy sheriffs health information about dealing with altitude sickness after six law enforcement officers were evacuated by ambulance.
The state says it is concerned about the well-being of officers and is rotating shifts to protect their health. It’s not commenting about the pay issue.
