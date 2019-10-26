HNN Forecast: Halloween week slower winds

Pumpkin spice and everything nice. The trade winds are here this weekend but will be fading for Halloween week.
A front will pass to our north bringing down our winds this week.
Let's talk surf: Surf along north and west facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf late this weekend into early next week. A mid-period NW swell arriving Thursday will back to the N on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday. A powerful low (with hurricane- force winds) will develop in the NW Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period NW swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday. That will probably mean a HSA will be issued during those times; and fun for the surfers that are experienced; non-experienced people should find a nice place on dry sand to watch.
Have a wonderful week! Less than week away from Halloween and then before you know it.... the holidays! Wow, where has the time gone this year!
