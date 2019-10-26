Here’s how you can watch ‘Hawaii for Hawaii, Solving Homelessness Together’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s clear that Hawaii has a chronic homeless problem.
Join Hawaii News Now and the Institute for Human Services as we find a way to end the cycle of homelessness with a live telethon happening Saturday night.
The event will be broadcast live from the Great Lawn at the Hilton Hawaiian Village from 6 to 9 p.m. on K5.
There will be live performances by local musicians including Danny Couch, John Cruz, Paula Fuga, Hawaiian Style Band, Raiatea Helm, Aisaiah Jacob, Mailani, Sean Na‘auao, Jon Yamasato and Ten Feet.
You can also watch live online by clicking here at 6 p.m. HST.
