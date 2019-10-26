Children of the 90s: This man’s voice brought some of your fave cartoon characters to life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From “Pinky and the Brain” to “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Rob Paulsen is the man whose voice brings cartoon characters to life.
Ask him for a sample and he slips into the character of Raphael.
“Shredder, you tin-faced geek. Get back here and taste cold turtle steel!” he voiced, laughing.
In over 30 years of voice acting Paulsen’s voiced thousands of hours of animation and about 250 characters he keeps on mental speed dial.
"They just find a little place in my head and come out hopefully at the right time," he said.
But his story isn't all about laughter.
A few years ago, Paulsen was diagnosed with throat cancer. Parents with children suffering from cancer contacted him to encourage him.
"Those kids got me through my treatment, which was brutal," he said.
Aggressive chemotherapy has him cancer-free. Now he’s spokesperson for the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance.
He also wrote a book called “Voice Lessons,” in which he credits artists and writers for helping him throughout his career.
"I truly have zero about which to be unhappy," he said.
Paulsen’s in town for Saturday’s “Animaniacs in Concert” show at the Hawaii Theatre.
He loves a live audience.
"Through the magic of these characters I've learned and all of my friends are learning how deeply folks connect with them," he said.
Paulsen’s working on reboots of some popular cartoons and a new Ninja Turtles project. At 63, he brims with energy and enthusiasm.
And the man of many voices in the world of animation is speaking louder than ever.
