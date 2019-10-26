Friday night prep scoreboard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The No. 2 ranked Punahou Buff and Blue overcame a slow start to put away a gritty Kamehameha Warrior team 47-20 Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
The Warriors came out strong leading midway through the third quarter 14-13, before Punahou senior running back Vincent Terrell took the game over.
Terrell rushed for 117 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns, with most of his offensive production coming in the second half.
Punahou ended Kamehameha’s season with the win and will advance to play the No. 1 ranked St. Louis Crusaders next weekend for the ILH Open Division Championship.
In the ILH Division I final the Iolani Raiders defeated the Damien Monarchs 21-14 to secure the lone ILH birth in the Division I state tournament.
Here’s a look at what other games highlighted Friday night’s prep football action.
#2 Punahou (10-1-0) 47
Kamehameha (3-7-0) 20
#5 Hilo (10-0-0) 45
Konawaena (8-2-0) 7
#6 Campbell (5-5-0) 28
#13 Farrington (2-8-0) 14
#10 Damien (8-2-0) 14
#11 Iolani (8-2-0) 21
Baldwin (4-4-0) 40
King Kekaulike (3-6-0) 0
KS-Hawai’i (8-3-0) 35
Hawai’i Prep (6-1-0) 11
