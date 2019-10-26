DLNR deals with another tilapia invasion threatening native aquatic life

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Department of Land and Natural Resources reports another tilapia invasion. This time on the Big Island.
Thousands of Nile tilapia have invaded the waterways of Wailoa River State Park in Hilo.
Large schools were recently visible in the Waiakea Stream and Pond. This comes after black-chin tilapia established themselves along Kauai’s Na Pali Coast this past summer.
Experts say the Nile variety reproduces quickly, and competes with the native ama’ama.
“Worldwide, Nile tilapia does have a history of invasion. And when we did our risk screenings for the species, we did find it to be fairly high risk to become invasive in Hawaii,” aquatic specialist Kim Fuller said.
Experts say there’s no evidence the Tilapia escaped from a commercial fish farm..
To cut down their population, the DLNR is considering a fishing tournament, and reminds everyone there’s no bag limit.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.