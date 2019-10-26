Attorney General concerned over statements by current head of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dwight Nadamoto, Honolulu’s Acting Prosecuting Attorney, continues to dodge questions about the suspected cover up of crimes by ex deputy Katherine Kealoha.
Nadamoto was called before the City Council’s Executive Matters and Legal Affairs committee twice recently and comments he made have raised concern from Hawaii’s Attorney General, Clare Connors.
In a statement following Nadamoto’s September 25 appearance, Connors told Hawaii News Now, “We will continue to monitor whether another extraordinary set of circumstances exists.”
In February, Connors moved to have the elected prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro suspended because he is a target of the federal public corruption investigation that has since taken down Kealoha and her husband, the ex police chief.
Kaneshiro put himself on paid leave as a result of Connors’ actions and Nadamoto assumed the role.
Councilman Ron Menor grilled Nadamoto at both that September 25 hearing and the hearing Tuesday about possible lies by the office to protect Kealoha. In particular, when she convinced a judge to dismiss a speeding ticket for her electrician, and convinced a different judge to drop a DUI for her longtime friend. Kealoha also directed a subordinate to take legal action against a family member who she was feuding with.
Menor wants an investigative audit done on the office to ensure employees have a way to come forward without fearing retaliation, when there is questionable behavior.
Coworkers of Katherine Kealoha had said she was considered untouchable and feared reporting her behavior.
The full council vote on the audit that is scheduled for next month.
