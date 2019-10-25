Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikoloa Village

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old woman died Thursday after crashing her vehicle into a light pole in Waikoloa, Hawaii Island police said.
The victim was identified as Christina Linn Lewis, of Waikoloa.
Police said she was driving her Nissan Pathfinder in Waikoloa Village around 2:45 p.m. when she crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck the pole.
Lewis was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.
This is the 16th traffic death this year compared to 25 at this time last year.
