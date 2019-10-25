Warriors ‘not in a position’ to take reeling Lobos lightly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team will look to get back in the win column against the New Mexico Lobos (2-5) Saturday morning, on the road in Albuquerque.
The Warriors are 1-2 on the season when playing away from Aloha Stadium, with both losses coming to nationally-ranked opponents in Washington and Boise State.
Despite the Lobos losing record, and the suspension of their starting quarterback, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich isn’t expecting an easy contest when the teams line up on Saturday.
“They still have a lot to play for,” said Rolovich, following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “We’re not in a position to take anyone lightly.”
The match-up could prove to be a record setting afternoon for the Warriors offense.
Seven games into the season, UH’s ‘Run and Shoot’ attack has them ranked No. 3 nationally in passing offense, while the Lobos defense ranks near the bottom of FBS football.
However lopsided the stats may appear, senior captain Jason-Matthew Sharsh says the team is solely focused on their play and execution of their offense.
“No matter what the stats are, we always have to play our best, no matter what," said Sharsh. "Our coaches always say have a high standard for yourself, so we have to keep it that way.”
Despite struggles in recent weeks, the Warrior defense hasn’t lost any confidence heading into Saturday’s game.
’Bows defensive back Khoury Bethley believes the units best football is still ahead of them and says the team has emphasized ‘focus’ during this week’s practices.
“We know what we can do," said Bethley. “We just have to stay focused at the goal at hand and take it one game at a time.”
The Warriors will kick-off against New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kickoff is 2:00 p.m. MT/10:00 a.m. HT.
