Sunrise Open House: Senior living on Kalakaua Ave., homes in Makiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at homes across Oahu.
Enjoy senior living in this beautiful, fee simple, two-bedroom, one-bath condominium.
There’s a full kitchen, washer/dryer, central AC, weekly maid service, daily meal and many activities to keep you busy every day!
The unit has brand new carpet, blinds, range/oven and it’s newly painted.
24-hour security and utilities included.
Nestled in the heart of Lower Makiki Heights, this corner lot home is centrally located, yet far away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The main level is bright and spacious with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Lower level is a finished basement with a full bath.
The charming front porch & private deck are perfect for relaxing and entertaining! And this home is an entertainer’s delight!
Remodeled and set atop a small hill, this scenic home creates an atmosphere of warmth and invites you into a lovely treetop, ocean and city skyline view.
The large room near the kitchen creates a remarkable area to entertain those closest to you.
Mosey on down to the garden, where you can sit and admire a view all your own.
Conveniently set in metro Honolulu, this upscale urban paradise is near shopping, schools, grocery stores, restaurants and more.
