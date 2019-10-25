Suit blames birth defects in Maui community on Monsanto chemicals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lawsuit filed on Maui blames birth defects on chemicals from Monsanto corn fields.
The families who filed suit all lived in the same Kihei subdivision ― downwind from seed corn fields where their attorneys say pesticides and herbicides were heavily used.
The state, Monsanto and the seed industry have frequently defended the safety of the agricultural chemical use. But one of the goals of going to court is to force more information to go public.
Among those who sued: Dana Fulton, who was born on Maui in 1991.
She said her birth defect resulted in four major surgeries and hundreds of procedures. She now uses a tracheotomy tube.
The family home was in a North Kihei subdivion near two Monsanto cornfields.
Another family in the suit didn’t live far away.
Lory Marques said a Monsanto field was right behind her house. Her son, Max, developed numerous health issues as a child, including asthma and severe ADHD.
He also had kidney issues as a result of a rare birth defect.
Monsanto raises herbicide-resistant seeds on its fields in Hawaii. So critics believe multiple chemicals are heavily sprayed to test the seeds.
They say more studies need to be done and it may be hard to prove that specific chemicals caused any specific health condition.
Monsanto, the seed industry and the state have repeatedly said the chemicals are used safely ― usually in legislative hearings to oppose additional regulations.
The families who sued said they learned about a possible connection from advertising by the attorney.
Monsanto did not respond to requests for comment.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.