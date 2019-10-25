Several Hawaii eateries named top picks by travelers nationally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii restaurants were named top picks for travelers in a new TripAdvisor ranking.
The annual Traveler’s Choice Awards for Restaurants are based on a year’s worth of TripAdvisor reviews.
Three Hawaii eateries made the top 10 among fine dining restaurants.
Lahaina Grill was named no. 4 on the list, Mama’s Fish House in Paia took the no. 8 spot and Merriman’s in Waimea was named ninth best among fine dining spots nationally.
For everyday dining, Duke’s Waikiki ranked seventh nationally.
And among fast casual eateries, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers took the no. 8 spot.
To see the full rankings from TripAdvisor, click here.
