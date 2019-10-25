Man, 25, killed in early-morning motorcycle crash on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man died early Friday in a motorcycle crash on the H-1 Freeway near the Vineyard off-ramp, Honolulu police said.
Authorities said the motorcyclist was heading in the westbound direction of the freeway when he crashed around 12:30 a.m.
Police believe the man was speeding before the crash. That's when he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected, crashing into a concrete pillar of the Alapai Pedestrian overpass bridge.
Witnesses said he was riding with other motorcyclists at the time.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said his bike slid about 500 feet away from where his body ended up.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said.
Speed is a likely factor of the crash, but authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were also involved.
The freeway was closed in both directions around 1:15 a.m., but it was reopened just before 4:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.