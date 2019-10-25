Kolten Wong nominated for MLB’s coveted Golden Glove award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although the Cardinals season didn’t end with a World Series title, Hilo native Kolten Wong could still take home one of Major League Baseball’s biggest prizes.
Thursday, Wong was nominated alongside six of his Cardinals teammates as finalists for the 2019 Gold Gloves Awards.
St Louis’s six finalists were the most from any mlb team, as Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader are all in the running.
Wong, capped his 2019 campaign, hitting .285 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and 24 stolen bases.
