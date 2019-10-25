Have any unused or old prescriptions? Turn them in during the National Take-Back Initiative

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have any unused or expired prescription medications, you’re encouraged to turn them in on Saturday during the National Take-Back Initiative.
The event will be held at several collection points on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The service is free and anonymous.
Tablets, capsules, liquids and other forms of medication will be accepted. However, new or used syringes will not be accepted.
This will be the 10th year of the National Take-Back Initiative in Hawaii. The event is led by the state Attorney General, the Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
