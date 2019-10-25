Gabbard won’t seek re-election to Congress so she can focus on White House run

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has announced she won’t seek re-election to Congress in 2020 so she can focus on her run for the White House.
“I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for president of the United States,” Gabbard said, in a video statement.
The news that Gabbard won’t seek a fifth term representing Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District opens the door to a highly-competitive race for her seat, and likely has repercussions for other local races.
Gabbard announced her plans to run for president in January. And while she’s consistently polled at 2% or below nationally, she’s also generated lots of national headlines.
Most recently, her spat with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has earned her both condemnation and praise ― depending on who’s talking.
The Hawaii Congresswoman is fighting for voters’ attention in a crowded field of Democratic contenders. She’s sought to distinguish herself from her competitors by sticking with a staunch anti-interventionist platform, pointing to her military service, and questioing not only the tactics of Republicans but those of her Democratic colleagues in Washington, D.C.
Gabbard, 38, has long positioned herself as a maverick.
She was elected to Hawaii’s Legislature at 21 years old. And in 2012, she beat out veteran Hawaii politician Mufi Hannemann to secure a seat in Congress.
She was born in American Samoa and has a number of firsts to her name, including as the first Hindu-American in Congress.
Shortly after Gabbard made her plans to run for the White House public, state Sen. Kai Kahele announced he was running for her seat. Other contenders are almost certain to join the mix.
