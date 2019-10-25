Forecast: Light winds bring humid conditions today, cooler over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east to southeast winds will be weak enough to allow afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes to develop over leeward areas through Friday. Modest rainfall will favor windward slopes from Kauai to Maui, with greater shower activity expected over the Big Island on Friday. Moderate trade winds and a typical rainfall pattern will return during the weekend. A decrease in winds and increase in showers are possible during the middle of next week.