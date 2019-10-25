Forecast: Light winds bring humid conditions today, cooler over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate east to southeast winds will be weak enough to allow afternoon sea breezes and overnight land breezes to develop over leeward areas through Friday.
Modest rainfall will favor windward slopes from Kauai to Maui, with greater shower activity expected over the Big Island on Friday.
Moderate trade winds and a typical rainfall pattern will return during the weekend. A decrease in winds and increase in showers are possible during the middle of next week.
Expect a large northwest swell tonight and Friday. Latest model guidance indicates peak surf heights near, but most likely below high surf advisory levels for Friday into Saturday.
A powerful storm with hurricane-force winds is generating a big northwest swell expected to arrive Saturday night and persist through Tuesday.
Peak surf heights along north- and west-facing shores will warrant a high surf advisory for several days, beginning Sunday, with the swell potentially reaching warning levels when it peaks Monday or Tuesday.
