Wanted Wednesday: Woman who stole debit, EBT cards violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers Honolulu along with police are searching for 23-year-old Shalis Luis. She’s wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for violating terms of her probation.
On July 8 last year, a woman reported to police someone went through her Kaimuki home. She had found that her EBT and debit cards were missing.
EBT account records showed it the card was used a day earlier at the Kahala Times Supermarket. Through the investigation, police found Luis to be the suspect.
She was later located and arrested for identity theft, fourth-degree theft, and illegally possessing personal information.
She has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
Anyone with tips should call 955-8300 or click here.
