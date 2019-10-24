Wahine picked to finish fourth in Big West Preseason Poll

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Wednesday morning the Big West Conference announced, the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team was picked to finish at No. 4 in both the coaches and media preseason polls.
The Rainbow Wahine finished the 2018-19 season ranked No. 2 in the conference following an end of season surge, following a three-game win streak to close out the regular-season schedule.
Last season the Wahine advanced to the Big West Conference Tournament Championship and an eventual bid into the WNIT.
The team’s No. 4 pre-season finish is two spots higher then the 2018 poll in which the Wahine was picked to finish at No. 6.
UH did not have a player selected to the Preseason All-Conference squad. However the team will return senior guard Courtney Middap and power forward Myrrah Joseph from a year ago.
Both players were selected to the All-Conference Second Team at the end of last year.
UH will begin its season with an exhibition at the Stan Sheriff Center against Hawai 'i Pacific on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. HT.
The regular season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against San Diego State at 7:00 p.m. HT. Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale now.
