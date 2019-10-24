Transport of a massive transformer to slow traffic around East Oahu Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The delivery of a transformer will impact the Saturday morning commute for some drivers.
Hawaiian Electric will be transporting an 80-ton transformer from Pasha Pier at Honolulu Harbor to to HECO’s Ko’olau substation.
Brief lane closures will be needed along the route. And due to the over-sized load, the transport vehicle can only travel at a speed of 10 to 15 miles an hour along the route.
The transport begins at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until 9 a.m.
HECO said the route travels through Honolulu on Ala Moana Boulevard to South Street. It then goes onto South King Street, Isenberg Street, Kapiolani Boulevard, Waialae Avenue and to Kalaniana‘ole Highway.
Once on the highway, the vehicle will head onto Keahole Street to Hawaii Kai Drive, Wailua Street, Lunalilo Home Road, Kealahou Street, before returning to Kalaniana‘ole Highway.
The final portion of the transport will be along the Pali Highway to Kamehameha Highway, ending at Kionaole Road.
Honolulu police will be on hand escorting the vehicle.
View the full map below:
