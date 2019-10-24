Suzuki homers in 12-3 win over Astros, Nationals take 2-0 World Series lead

Maui native Kurt Suzuki hit a solo home run in the Nationals 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in the World Series. (Source: CreditBob Levey/Getty Images)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 23, 2019 at 6:38 PM HST - Updated October 23 at 6:38 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Washington Nationals took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2019 World Series as Maui’s Kurt Suzuki hit his first post-season home run.

Tied at two at the top of the seventh inning Suzuki launched a solo homer to deep left field, that sparked a six run seventh inning for the Washington Nationals.

The 36 year old catcher entered Game 2 with just one hit in his previous 23 postseason at-bats.

In addition to his go-ahead homer, Suzuki also singled in the game.

Game three of the World Series is set for Friday at 2:00 p.m. HST.

