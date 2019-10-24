Prep Football Championship Weekend Preview

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The most wonderful time of the year is here and it’s not Christmas.
After weeks of playing highly contested, thrilling games throughout the regular season, three OIA champions will be crowned Saturday night at Aloha Stadium an the ILH Division II crown is up for grabs between a pair of old foes.
In the OIA Division II title game the Kaimuki Bulldogs (9-2-0) will battle the Roosevelt Roughriders (9-1-0) in a rematch of the 2018 title game won by Roosevelt last season.
The two have met previously in 2019, with the Bulldogs escaping with a narrow 28-26 victory led by Kaimuki star quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Maiava has had a spectacular 2019 campaign with 33 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, but he will face one of his most daunting challenges this season as Roosevelt’s defense on average surrenders just eight points per game.
In the OIA Division I title game the Moanalua Menehune (9-1) will battle the Leilehua Mules (9-1).
Both programs ran the table throughout the regular season as the Menehune went unblemished in conference play during the year and handed the Mules their only OIA loss back in August, in a back and forth 24-20 war.
This could prove to be the most tightly contested title game of the weekend.
In the OIA Open Division title game the Mililani Trojans (8-3) will play the Kahuku Red Raiders (7-3).
These two teams have been the class of the OIA for the better part of the last decade. The Trojans will be led by one of the best receivers in the state with Kanoa Gibson who has amassed 914 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
The two met previously this season with the Trojans shutting out the Red Raiders 32-0 in a physical game that resulted in multiple ejections and personal foul penalties.
Except fireworks when these two teams line up against each other.
On the ILH side the Damien Monarchs (8-2) will battle the Iolani Raiders (8-2) for the Division I crown and Punahou (9-1) will look to defeat the Kamehameha Warriors (3-6) in the ILH Open Division semi-final. The winner will play the undefeated St. Louis Crusaders the following weekend for the ILH Open Division Championship.
