Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its class of 2020 today at the Honolulu room at the Sheraton Waikiki.
The Class of 2020 includes David Dixon of Maori ancestry, Frank Manumaleuga of Samoan ancestry, Haloti Ngata of Tongan ancestry, and Dominic Raiola of Hawaiian ancestry.
The inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame selection committee which includes former NFL player and inaugural inductee Jack Thompson along with a host of other former NFL players, coaches and sports media reporters including ESPN’s Neil Everett.
The Class of 2020 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18.
The Polynesian High School, College and Professional Players of Year honorees will be announced later this year.
