Oahu attorney appointed to represent suspected killer on Maui
Bernard Brown appeared before a judge on Maui after being extradited from California. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 24, 2019 at 6:22 AM HST - Updated October 24 at 6:22 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu attorney is now representing the man accused in the 2014 murder of a Maui woman.

Keith Shigetomi was appointed as Bernard Brown’s lawyer after public defenders on Maui withdrew from the case.

They told a judge they had previously represented a key witness in a separate case — a potential conflict of interest.

Brown was extradited from California after a Maui grand jury indicted him with the 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Moreira Monsalve.

Monsalve was last seen alive on Jan. 12, 2014 at Brown’s Wailuku home.

Brown had always been a “person of interest” in the case, even after he moved to the mainland.

After Monsalve’s disappearance, her purse and other belongings were found in a dumpster. But investigators weren’t able to find her body.

Brown’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 2.

