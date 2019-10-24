Lots of Sunshine with Lighter Winds, Possible High Surf Coming Sunday

Surf along north and west facing shores will be increasing over the next several days, with increasing potential for High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf late this weekend into early next week. A mid-period Northwest swell arriving Thursday will back to the North on Friday while peaking below advisory levels, then diminish Saturday. A powerful low (with hurricane- force winds) will develop in the Northwest Pacific the next couple of days, generating a long-period Northwest swell that will arrive early Sunday and persist through Tuesday. That will probably mean a HSA will be issued during those times; and fun for the surfers that are experienced; non-experienced people should find a nice place on dry sand to watch the waves.