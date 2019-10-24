Local Connection: Battling the Vaping Epidemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A strategy is taking shape for taking on the youth vaping epidemic in Hawaii.
The proposals were discussed last week with lawmakers and at a summit hosted by the Hawaii Public Health Institute and Coalition for a Tobacco Free Hawaii.
The concept is actually pretty simple – just treat vaping like we treat smoking.
Raise taxes to price the products out of kid’s reach. Ban flavors that lure children into vaping and reduce access via the internet sales and at retail stores.
Because lawmakers have already done this for tobacco products there is virtually no excuse for not quickly applying them to vaping. E-ciggs are rapidly emerging as a major health emergency and a direct threat to youth.
Some companies have already done their part by refusing to sell the products at all. Hawaii News Now is refusing to accept their advertising.
The battle against tobacco has revealed the cynical tactics purveyors of addictive products direct at our children. We shouldn’t hesitate to be equally ruthless to fight back.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.