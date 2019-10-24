Kai Kaneshiro named to Football Writers Association of America Midseason Freshman All-American Team Watch List.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i defensive back Kai Kaneshiro has been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Midseason Freshman All-American Team Watch List.
The former St. Louis Crusader is one of 70 players, including six from the Mountain West, named to the list.
The red-shirt freshman from Honolulu, O’ahu is tied for seventh in the MW with two interceptions. He returned one of his picks 55 yards for a touchdown during UH’s homecoming win against Central Arkansas.
His second interception occurred in the season-opener versus Arizona.
The watch list comprises the top freshman performers in the FBS through the first half of the college football season.
