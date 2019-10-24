If you’re counting, Hawaii has broken or tied more than 200 heat records since April

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s officially fall, but you wouldn’t know it by the weather.
In fact, the islands are continuing to see record high temperatures in several locales. That comes after a blistering summer with highs in the mid-90s.
It’s not quite that hot anymore, but in some places it’s close.
In Kahului on Monday, the mercury hit 92 degrees, tying a record set a decade ago.
On Sunday, temperatures in Kahului reached 95 degrees ― a new record. The old record ― of 92 degrees ― was set in 1996.
If you’re keeping count ― and the National Weather Service in Honolulu is ― Hawaii has seen 213 official record-breaking or -tying highs since April.
Kahului has seen the most by far with 35 records tied and 48 broken. Honolulu has seen 19 broken temperature records, while 28 were broken in Lihue and 12 were broken in Hilo.
Scientists say a marine heat wave in the Pacific ― the second-largest ever recorded ― is largely to blame for the avalanche of record highs.
