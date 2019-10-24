HNN Forecast: Record heat with more upper 80s and low 90s

Good Thursday evening. The trades will ease today through Saturday morning as a series of fronts approach from the northwest. An area of high pressure is weakening, meaning we will continue to see a drop in our trade winds as weak fronts pass north of the islands and push that area of high pressure farther away from us. East to east-southeast trade winds will remain be weak enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas through tomorrow. Today, it was another warm one with temps for most NWS observation spots being one to two degrees away from records. Hilo has a new record, reaching 88 degrees this afternoon. That beats a record from 2015.