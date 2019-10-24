Read Katherine Kealoha’s handwritten note taking ‘responsibility’ for her actions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha hasn’t apologized for her actions.
But in a handwritten note, released following her guilty plea Tuesday, she did take “responsibility" for her actions and deflect blame from her husband Louis Kealoha, the former police chief.
The note read:
“Today I took responsibility for my actions and I sincerely hope that the court and the community will see that Louis had no part in my criminal conduct.”
On Tuesday, Kealoha pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft and covering up knowledge of a drug ring involving her brother ― all felonies ― under a plea deal approved by a federal judge.
Hours later, her husband pleaded guilty to bank fraud.
He also publicly apologized for the first time.
“I’m not even thinking about myself right now. I’m thinking about the negative impact that all of this had on the community, the police department, and family and friends,” Kealoha told reporters.
“All I know is that I’m going to do my best to redeem myself and... I’m sorry,” Kealoha said, as he choked back tears.
By pleading guilty, the Kealohas forgo two trials scheduled for 2020 ― and resolve all remaining federal charges against them.
The convictions are on top of those stemming from a massive public corruption trial in which the Kealohas were found guilty in June of obstruction and conspiracy.
A day after jurors found the two guilty in that case, Katherine Kealoha was locked up as she awaits sentencing. Her husband remains free on bond, and both will likely be sentenced next year.
