Hawaiian Humane Society seeks forever home for ‘Peppa the pot-bellied pig'

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Peppa the pig is up for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society.
No, really.
The adorable 1-month-old pot-bellied pig ― named after the popular children’s character ― is looking for a home with lots of space to roam.
Because while she’s tiny now, she’ll grow to be over 100 pounds.
The Hawaiian Humane Society says Peppa loves lettuce, is learning to walk on a harness, and enjoys a good belly rub.
Interested in adopting her? Peppa’s adoption fee is $250.
