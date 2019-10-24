Hawaiian Humane Society seeks forever home for ‘Peppa the pot-bellied pig'

View this post on Instagram

*Snort!* Peppa the pig would love to be your new friend! This sweet one-month-old can grow up to 150 - 250 pounds on a well balanced diet and would love a lot of space to roam.She adores lettuce, is learning to walk on a harness and enjoys leisurely scratches along her belly. Peppa's adoption fee is $250. If you're interested in taking this special piglet home, stop by our Adoption Center today! #HawaiianHumane #OptToAdopt